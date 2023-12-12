(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury French Alcohol Brand Cardinal du Four Enters Multi-year Partnership with Los Angeles Rams

Contact: ...

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion, the award-winning, additive-free Armagnac and the modern connoisseur's answer to Cognac, has partnered with the Los Angeles Rams .As part of the partnership, Cardinal du Four will create bespoke marketing and advertising messaging, as well as curated premium event integrations that will deepen the connection between Rams fans and Cardinal du Four's second-to-none product.Cardinal du Four will be the presenting sponsor of the Rams Milestones social media series, which will align Cardinal du Four with premium and notable Rams moments throughout the season.Cardinal du Four branding messages will also reach fans on Rams game days at SoFi Stadium through digital displays.Namer, a 20-year veteran of the wine & spirit industry, has set out to illuminate the Armagnac region of France, whose namesake spirit is actually 200 years older than Cognac and often called“France's Best Kept Secret.”“We're thrilled to align with the Los Angeles Rams. This multi-year partnership will bring the Cardinal du Four brand in front of sports and entertainment enthusiasts with curated, thoughtful and memorable sensory experiences,” says Namer.“We look forward to teaming up with Cardinal du Four to enhance gamedays and beyond for our fans,” adds Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince.“Through both premium events and dynamic content, Cardinal du Four will elevate many of our signature moments.”ABOUT CARDINAL DU FOURWebsite: Cardinaldufour, Instagram: @cardinaldufourThe Cardinal du Four (CdF) experience begins with its namesake. Named after and inspired by the late Cardinal Vital du Four, a French theologian and philosopher, who was a luminary known for his intellect and remarkable discoveries, including documenting the first evidence of distillation in France dating back to 1310 praising the virtues of Armagnac. His texts have been preciously guarded and remain today at the Vatican Library archive in Rome since the 16th century.CdF is an enlivened spirit housed in a glass decanter with a red galvanized and lacquered metallic closure shaped like that of a Cardinal's“mitre” or hat. The beautiful and timeless decanter shape resembles the Cardinal standing, as if to say, this illuminates the spirit of Cardinal du Four himself.Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion is a harmonious blend of vintage Armagnacs from 21 to 43 years of age (30 years average age) and contains no additives such as sugar and caramel.Its brilliant amber color has floral aromas of jasmine and iris followed by pastry and spice notes like nutmeg and cardamom intertwined with dried fig, caramelized apples, and toasted wood vanilla flavors. Long lingering and opulent dried finish with notes of cacao beans and salted caramel. Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion Armagnac combines complexity and power with elegance and finesse.While relatively new in the market, Cardinal du Four CdF 21 Rébellion has already garnered significant industry recognition and accolades including:GOLD MEDAL 2019 & 2022 (2 out of 2) - Concours Général Agricole ParisDOUBLE GOLD 2020, 97 POINTS from Anthony Dias Blue, James Beard Award Winner⁠ saying“perhaps the most refined Armagnac I've ever tasted.”⁠DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL⁠ 2020, San Francisco World Spirits Design CompetitionGOLD MEDAL 2022, San Francisco World Spirits CompetitionDOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2023, New York World Spirits Competition

Christophe Namer

Cardinal du Four Armagnac

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube