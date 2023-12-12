Yanmar Holdings Invests In Oceanos, The Spin-Off Venture Of 'Wheeebo' Watercraft Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yanmar's Strategic Investment Fuels 'Wheeebo' as Oceanos Sets Sail

OSAKA, JAPAN, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Yanmar HD) has invested in Oceanos Co., Ltd., the newly formed company resulting from the spin-off of the 'Wheeebo' watercraft project. 'Wheeebo,' developed by Yanmar for marine leisure, aims to create exciting experiences in the marine pleasure sector. In 2021, Yanmar participated in Spirete Inc.'s entrepreneurial program for more agile decision-making and diverse business perspectives, with the goal of becoming an independent startup.With the collaboration of Spirete Inc., the spin-off to the startup Oceanos Co., Ltd. has now been realized. Yanmar HD's investment in Oceanos will support the advancement of the 'Wheeebo' project. Embracing the spirit of 'HANASAKA' that encourages challenges, Yanmar HD remains committed to supporting startups venturing into new businesses.About OceanosCompany name: Oceanos Co., Ltd.CEO: Maeda RyoHeadquarters: Shibuya, TokyoEstablished: August 10, 2023Capital: JPY 1 millionURL:WheeeboSpirete (Japanese)About YanmarWith beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components - Yanmar's global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future. For more details, please visit the official website of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Paul Bartels

Yanmar Holdings

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn