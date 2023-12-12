New Age Star David Arkenstone Announces 3-State Holiday Tour As New Album Winterlüde Hits #1 On The NACC Chill Charts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone's new album Winterlüde has hit #1 on the NACC Chill Charts. Composed, performed, and produced by the multiple Grammy® nominee, whose music has been described as“soundtracks for the imagination,” Winterlüde evokes feelings of the winter season. This album releases just in time for the holiday season and 3-state tour of Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona."With this recording I set out to capture the feelings I get when winter comes around. It's an idealized winter to be sure, but I wanted to illustrate some of the moods that come over me during this unique time. It seems the earth is more quiet and there's more time for reflection and contemplation. The songs are like little chapters in a book, with each sound painting embodying a characteristic or mood that is meaningful to me during this magical season,” Arkenstone stated.Arkenstone's new winter tour A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends will commence Friday, December 1st, in Denver, Colorado, then head to New Mexico and Arizona, with concerts through December 16th. Arkenstone's tours are transcendent musical celebrations, and he promises that the upcoming shows will thrill and delight new and longtime fans. He'll debut live performances from his new album Winterlüde, perform classic holiday songs in this candlelit concert, and kindle fond memories of seasons past. Joined on stage by virtuoso musicians Kimberly Zaleski (flute), Laurann Woods (violin), Emily Elkin (cello), and Josh Gilgoff (percussion), David has plenty of holiday surprises in store.A Winter's Eve Tour Dates:Dec. 4 - Lafayette, CO - Muse Performance SpaceDec. 6 - Salida, CO - SteamPlant Event CenterDec. 7 - Evergreen, CO - Center StageDec. 8 - Englewood, CO - Hampden Hall, Englewood CivicDec. 9 - Palmer Lakes, CO - Tri-Lakes Center For The ArtsDec. 10 - Albuquerque, NM - South Broadway Cultural CenterDec. 12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Coconino Center For The ArtsDec. 14 - Yuma, AZ - Yuma Historic TheaterDec. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument MuseumDec. 16 - Tucson, AZ - Sea of Glass Center For The ArtsAbout David Arkenstone:Since the release of his first album, Valley in the Clouds, in 1987, Arkenstone has become one of the most engaging and prolific instrumentalists of our time. He's received numerous Grammy nominations for his albums Pangaea, Fairy Dreams, Atlantis, Citizen of the World and In the Wake of the Wind. With over 1.1 billion streams worldwide, 60-plus albums, and game score compositions for World of Warcraft, his music has truly become an essential part of the lives of listeners across the globe.For more information and tour dates, visit:Listen to Winterlüde here and check out "David's World" here.

Michael Jensen

Jensen Communications

email us here