(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amidst budget cuts, Mexico's Air Force relies on over 50 T-6C Texan II aircraft, spread across six squadrons, for airspace defense.



The 201st squadron is in Cozumel, 202nd near Guatemala in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, and others are strategically placed throughout Mexico.



The 203rd squadron operates in Ensenada, Baja California, with the 204th in Hermosillo, Sonora.



The 205th works from Chihuahua's Military Air Base 11 in Santa Gertrudis. Air Squadron 402, once using Lockheed T-33 jets, now employs T-6Cs in the Tehuantepec Isthmus.



Cenavi oversees around 1,200 daily flights. They watch for aircraft deviating from plans or lacking identification.



When needed, T-6Cs scramble to locate and identify such aircraft. They work with ground troops to track and intercept unauthorized planes.



The T-6Cs, with radars, detect and follow illicit aircraft. They force suspicious planes to land for inspections.



This system was tested in the Amalgam Eagle exercise. Here, USAF F-16 jets initially tracked an unauthorized plane, then handed over to T-6Cs at the border.







Air Squadron 401's F-5E/F jets are no longer used in this role. The T-6Cs are newer, need less upkeep, and are always ready for interception tasks.



Some T-6Cs even carry weapons, as shown by Air Squadron 205 in live-fire drills.



For now, T-6Cs are Mexico' primary air defense solution. They will stay in this role until Mexico upgrades to more advanced jets or revitalizes its F-5E fleet.

Background

The shift to T-6Cs signifies a strategic adaptation for Mexico's air defense. Compared to regional counterparts, Mexico's approach focuses on cost-efficiency.



For instance, countries like Brazil and Argentina invest in more advanced jets. This indicates a diverse range of defense strategies in Latin America.



Using T-6Cs, Mexico prioritizes immediate availabilit over advanced capabilities. This contrasts with the U.S. or Canada, where high-tech fighters dominate.



Given budget constraints, the T-6C's versatility in surveillance and interception is commendable.



However, the reliance on T-6Cs may limit Mexico's response to more sophisticated threats. Advanced jets offer superior speed, technology, and firepower.



For long-term defense effectiveness, Mexico might need to balance cost and capability. Investing in more advanced aircraft could enhance regional security posture.



Overall, Mexico's strategy reflects a pragmatic approach to its current economic and defense realities.

MENAFN12122023007421016031ID1107583201