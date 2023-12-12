Brazil’S First Lady Targeted By Hackers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's First Lady, Rosângela 'Janja' da Silva, was recently targeted in a cyberattack, resulting in unexpected posts on her X account (formerly known as Twitter).



These posts included offensive content and praise for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.



The Presidential Communication Secretariat of Brazil confirmed this hacking incident. Many of da Silva's followers were quick to notice the strange activity on her account.



Responding promptly, Brazilian officials filed a report with the Federal Police and the X platform.



The government firmly denounced the cyberattack. They stressed a zero-tolerance policy for online crimes and hate speech.



Police have initiated an investigation into this breach. They temporarily blocked da Silva's account, which has over a million followers.







This action aims to prevent further unauthorized activity and allows for a detailed investigation.



The hacker's identity remains a mystery. However, Minister Paulo Pimenta assured the public that those responsible will face consequences.



He also criticized individuals who spread offensive messages from the hacked account.



Janja da Silva, a sociologis and active member of the Workers' Party, is known for her dedication to various social causes.



These include animal welfare, environmental protection, and fighting against child exploitation.



Her role as First Lady marks a distinct approach from her predecessor, Michelle Bolsonaro.



Da Silva seeks to redefine this role beyond just supporting her husband, President Lula da Silva.



Since their relationship became public, Lula da Silva has shown a greater commitment to issues like feminism and LGB rights.

