Brazilian Real Strengthens Against US Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday morning, the US dollar is declining as investors react to Brazil's latest inflation data and the forthcoming interest rate decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (COPOM).



The National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reported a 0.28% increase in November, as announced by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).



The IPCA's 12-month cumulative inflation rate stands at 4.68% up to November. For this year, the accumulated rise is 4.04%.



These figures slightly differ from the projections made by economists consulted by Bloomberg, who estimated a 0.29% monthly increase and a 4.70% annual rate.



Inflation data from the United States is also under scrutiny. It comes just before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday.



As of 9:40 AM Brasília time, the American currency is valued at R$ 4.92, marking a 0.28% decrease.



In the previous trading session, the dollar closed at R$ 4.94, a 0.14% increase from its opening value.







The day's peak was R$ 4.96, with a low of R$ 4.93. Throughout this year, the Brazilian real has appreciated by 6.72% against the dollar.



The year's highest exchange rate was R$ 5.46 on January 3rd, while the lowest was R$ 4.73 on July 31st. The average dollar rate over this period was R$ 5.00.

Real Ranks Fourth

The Brazilian real ranks fourth among 23 emerging market currencies in terms of appreciation in 2023.



The Colombian peso leads with a 17.87% rise, whereas the Argentine peso has the poorest performance, with a 106.62% decline.



Latin American currencies have shown mixed performance this year:



- The Colombian peso (COP) appreciates by 17.87%.

- The Peruvian sol (PEN) appreciates by 0.84%.

- The Mexican peso (MXN) appreciates by 10.86%.

- The Chilean peso (CLP) depreciates by 3.79%.

- The Argentine peso (ARS) depreciates by 106.62%.



The Ibovespa index (IBOV) fell 0.14% at yesterday's close, reaching 127,093.57 points. Top performers in the previous Ibovespa session included:



- Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) up by 4.69%.

- B3 (B3SA3) up by 2.88%.

- Embraer (EMBR3) up by 2.85%.



The poorest performers were:



- Petz (PETZ3) down by 3.74%.

- Dexco SA (DXCO3) down by 3.67%.

- Raizen SA (RAIZ4) down by 3.57%.

