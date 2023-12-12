UN Security Council Meeting On Afghanistan's Women Held Behind Closed Doors

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to examine the situation of women under the theme“Women's Perspectives on Afghanistan.”

This meeting was held on Tuesday behind closed doors, chaired by Switzerland and supported by Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, the United Nations Security Council meeting, attended by women's rights and human rights activists, including Feridun Sinirlioglu, the UN's Special Coordinator, Fawzia Koofi, former member of the Afghan Parliament, Yalda Royan, and Asila Wardak, women's rights activists, has been held.

Heather Barr, Deputy of the Human Rights Section of the UN in Afghanistan, emphasized on Tuesday, through a message on social media platform X, that the international community has painfully forgotten and betrayed Afghan women.

She also added that the closed-door Security Council meeting was held with only a few women and expressed concern about the“lack of transparency in connection with women's rights.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Swiss delegation at the UN mentioned that Switzerland will continue to support the full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of Afghan women in the future.

At the same time, the Security Council stated the purpose of this meeting was to examine and find ways to ensure the presence and role of women in Afghanistan, guarantee their participation in major global decision-making related to Afghanistan, and to receive the views and opinions of women's rights activists about Afghanistan.

So far, more details on how this meeting was conducted have not been provided.

This comes as the UN had previously emphasized that until all rights of women and girls in Afghanistan are ensured and other obligations, the world will not recognize the Taliban administration.

