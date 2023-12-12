Ascorbic Acid Market Share Research Report [2024-2031] | 104 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Ascorbic Acid Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Ascorbic Acid from 2017-2023, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2024-2031 By Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Others) ,Types (Tablets, Capsules, Others) , and By Regional Outlook. The Ascorbic Acid market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2031).

Nestle North China Pharmaceutical Aland Nutraceuticals Group Dishman Group DSM Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

The Global Ascorbic Acid market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Ascorbic acid, commonly known as vitamin C, is used in various important end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, personal care and others. However, it is the pharmaceutical industry that is the largest consumer of ascorbic acid. As vitamin C helps in the recycling on vitamin E, the former is used for preparing vitamin C supplements in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverages industry, ascorbic acid is used as an additive to enhance food quality and improve stability of food. Also, the added benefit of using ascorbic acid in food products is that it helps to preserve the aroma, colour and nutrient content of the food.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Ascorbic Acid estimated at USD 1010.2 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1185.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.7Percent during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global ascorbic acid market is all set to register a high growth trajectory in the coming decade with increasing use of this product in the pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries. The deficiency of vitamin C is affecting increasing number of people in the world due to a change in lifestyle and a change in dietary habits of the population. Coupled with this, a rising awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle and growing living standards is expected to further boom the global market for ascorbic acid during the coming decade.

Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Personal Care Others

Tablets Capsules Others



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Ascorbic Acid market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Ascorbic Acid industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Ascorbic Acid Industry.

