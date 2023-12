Sentinelone Wins Multiple CRN 2023 Products Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Singularity Cloud Workload Security and Singularity Data Lake identified by editors and solution providers as top offerings for cloud security and endpoint protection.

Dubai, UAE– SentinelOne , a global leader in AI-powered security, has won 2023 CRN Products of the Year Awards for both cloud security and endpoint protection for the third consecutive year.

Every year, CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company compiles a list of the most cutting-edge technologies in the channel. SentinelOne was the overall winner in two categories: Singularity Cloud Workload Security in Cloud Security, and Singularity Data Lake in endpoint protection. The company was also the winner in four subcategories: Singularity Cloud Workload Security for Technology and Customer Need in Cloud Security, and Singularity Data Lake for Technology and Revenue and Profit in Endpoint Protection.

“At SentinelOne, we know that our success – and the success of our customers – hinges on our partners,” said Bryan Gale, Vice President of Product Marketing, SentinelOne.“Our focus is, and always has been on delivering innovations that transform cybersecurity, and making them easy for our partners and customers to consume, and we are pleased to be recognized for our efforts with these awards.”

“The CRN Products of the Year Awards are among the most highly anticipated industry accolades in the IT channel, in large part because they are based on the real-world experience of solution providers that work with the technology day in and day out. This year's winning vendors go to market with a strong focus on the channel and a demonstrated commitment to attaining product excellence that brings advantages to both partners and customers,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.

Winners of the 2023 CRN Products of the Year Awards represent innovative offerings that meet the ever-changing needs of the IT channel and their customers across 33 technology categories. Finalists were selected by the CRN editorial team. Solution providers with real-world experience with the offerings then scored them on three criteria: Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need. The product that received the highest overall score in each technology category was named the winner.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Thechannelcompany

About SentinelOne:

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne's SingularityTM Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today.