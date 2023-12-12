EDGE Group Receives High Level Delegation From The Sao Paulo State Government

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, received a high-level delegation of senior officials from the São Paulo Government at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. During their visit to the UAE the delegation held a series of meetings with EDGE Group management, and other key Abu Dhabi stakeholders, with the aim of facilitating potential strategic partnerships and to strengthen cooperation with the State of Sao Paulo and wider region.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDGE Group, and Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, received the delegation, which was led by Lucas Ferraz, Secretary of International Affairs of the Sao Paulo State Government. The meeting follows on from a highly successful visit to Sao Paolo by EDGE in August 2023, which concluded with the signing of several strategic partnership agreements within the local defence and technology manufacturing eco-systems.

Lucas Ferraz, Secretary of International Affairs of the Sao Paulo State Government, said:“We are highly impressed and pleased with the outcome of our visit to EDGE Group headquarters in Abu Dhabi. As one of the fastest growing advanced technology and defence conglomerates, the possibilities for EDGE to strengthen its cooperation with the State of Sao Paulo across the military and commercial spheres is significant. While this visit's joint discussions focused on the uptake of renewable energies and potential investment in our US$ multibillion-dollar infrastructure portfolio, our next objective is to return with a larger delegation from Sao Paolo to formalize partnerships in the UAE – especially with EDGE Group.”

This most recent exchange represents an important further step in the group's vision to solidify partnerships with the State of Sao Paolo and other key partners in Brazil, a strategically important market for EDGE. The group's plans to grow in the region are part of a wider initiative to bolster local and national capabilities in Brazil, as well as foster an environment to further develop advanced defence technologies for international export.