Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Peter Gastreich As Managing Director Of Natural Resources

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) December 12, 2023, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research LLC ( ) a leading, digitally focused investor relations and stakeholder communications firm, is pleased to announce that Peter Gastreich joins the firm as Managing Director of Natural Resources.

Water Tower Research is modernizing investor relations based on a unique ecosystem of strategic investor relations, research-driven content and communications, and a broad platform of investor engagement.

Commenting on the addition of Peter Gastreich, Joy Malone, Chief Operations Officer, stated,“We are very excited to add someone of Peter's expertise and distinction to the Water Tower Research team as we continue to expand our already thriving presence in the natural resources sector. His sell-side experience will immediately add value to our business by providing an incredibly knowledgeable resource to both our clients and investors.”

Also commenting on the hire of Peter Gastreich, Charlie Phippen, Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We are tremendously proud to be a company of choice for sector known sell-side analysts. The addition of Peter, as our 16th analyst, adds to our ongoing momentum in driving a new investor relations model for the evolving equity research market. As a leading research provider in the energy space, WTR will allow those firms seeking a better content solution to be covered by a top energy sector analyst.”

Peter Gastreich has more than 20 years of global experience as a sell-side equity research analyst. His broad energy sector coverage has included exploration and production, oil services and equipment, gas distribution, oil refining, oil product marketing, petrochemicals, hydrogen, and coal stocks. Prior to joining Water Tower Research, Peter was Managing Director and Head of UBS Asia Oil, Gas and Chemicals Research based in Hong Kong. His team at UBS ranked in the top three in the institutional investor surveys for Asia and China in both 2020 and 2021. Prior to his sell-side career, Peter worked in economic research, financial journalism, and editing including for Union Bank of Switzerland, Asia Times, IR Japan, DebtTraders, and the South China Morning Post.

Peter holds an MBA (Finance) from the Carlson School of Management and a B.S. (Applied Economics), both from the University of Minnesota.

Ab out Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.