(Video) Protest Erupts As Iranians Challenge Raisi's Participation In Global Refugee Forum

- NCRIPARIS, FARANCE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in a statement published that the trip to Geneva to attend the Global Refugee Forum by Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the religious and belligerent fascism ruling Iran and responsible for the 1988 massacre, is an insult to human rights, the sacred right to asylum, and all the values for which contemporary humanity has sacrificed tens of millions of lives.The presence of a member of the“death commission,” responsible for the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 at a UN forum is a stain in the history of the UN, perpetuates the culture of impunity, and only emboldens the Iranian regime to further massacre the Iranian people.Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) will hold a demonstration on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in Geneva to condemn and protest the presence of Raisi in Geneva and demand his arrest and prosecution.Raisi, along with the regime's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, no doubt heads the list of those who have continuously been involved in crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes in the past four decades.He attends this forum at a time when millions of Iranian political refugees have been forced to leave Iran due to imprisonment, torture, and execution.Iranians are among the largest number of political refugees in the world today because of 120,000 political executions and the mass killing of innocent protesters inside Iran.International organizations and UN special rapporteurs have condemned the extrajudicial executions and forced disappearances in 1988 as ongoing crimes against humanity and called for a comprehensive international investigation into Raisi's role in this massacre. Last summer, 3,600 parliamentarians, 124 former presidents and prime ministers, and 75 Nobel Prize Laureates demanded that the leaders of the clerical regime be brought to justice for crimes against humanity.In their uprisings, especially in 2009, 2017, 2019, and 2022, the people of Iran demonstrated their resolve to overthrow this regime, which does not represent the Iranian people in any way and continues to rule only with brutal suppression, terrorism, and warmongering. Since October 7, 2023, and the launching of a bloody war in the Middle East region, this regime has executed at least 215 prisoners.Instead of attending a United Nations forum in Geneva, Raisi should be prosecuted and punished for four decades of crime against humanity and genocide.Ebrahim Raisi, is accompanied by several criminal commanders of the terrorist Quds Force on his trip to Geneva to attend the World Refugee Forum.One of these individuals is the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Abdullah Mobini Dehkhodaee, a veteran member and deputy commander of the Quds Force.He is traveling to Geneva under the title of 'Deputy Minister of Interior and Head of the Immigration Organization.' He has served as one of the deputies of the Quds Force for approximately 15 years, both during the tenure of IRGC Brigadier General Ahmad Vahid and IRGC Brigadier General Ghasem Soleimani.After Ebrahim Raisi assumed the presidency and Ahmad Vahid, the former commander of the Quds Force, took charge of the Ministry of Interior, Abdullah Mobini was appointed as the deputy minister of interior. Notably, Ahmad Vahid is currently under international arrest due to his direct involvement in the bombing of the Jewish center in Argentina in 1994.Mobini has written numerous articles in the regime's quarterly journal“National Defense Strategic Management” in relation to promoting the goals and policies of the regime in the region.Another officer from the terrorist Quds Force in Ebrahim Raisi's entourage is Ruhollah Ghaderi Kangavari. He is participating in this trip with the title 'Director General of International Affairs of the Immigration Organization' and previously served as the head of the Quds Force's Saadi Foundation in Serbia.Ebrahim Raisi's participation in the World Refugee Forum is an insult to human rights, the sacred right of asylum, and a stain on the history of the United Nations. It simply emboldens this regime in the killing of the people of Iran, the export of terrorism, and warmongering. He must be tried and punished for four decades of crimes against humanity and genocide.Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) will hold a rally and protest on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, condemning and protesting the presence of Ebrahim Raisi in Geneva. They demand his arrest and trial.Raise's presence is an insult to human rights, the sacred right of asylum, a stain on the United Nations

Raisi, is known as a butcher of 88, Raisi was one of four members of the death commission for Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran during the 1988 massacre.