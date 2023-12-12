Christmas Without Lights To Be Held In Raleigh On Saturday, December 16

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This holiday gathering by Insightful Visionaries, Inc. will feature music, food, games, and vendors.

- Insightful Visionaries founder, Carolyn Marshall CovingtonRALEIGH, NC, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Carolyn Marshall Covington, President and Founder of Insightful Visionaries Inc., a non-profit (501C3) organization founded in 2016 dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities, is excited to announce the upcoming Christmas Without Lights event to ensure that people with disabilities, especially the visually impaired, get to experience the joys of Christmas.“Christmas Without Lights,” now in its fifth year, is set to take place on December 16th, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Body of Christ Church Dream Center located at 5616 Fox Road, Raleigh, NC 27616.Experience the magic of the season at this event with holiday cheer, food, Christmas sing-alongs, games, and vendors for holiday shopping. There will be musical guests performing, including saxophonist Wilkens Eugene, pianist Gilbert Thomas and the Miller Family.“Christmas Without Lights'' is a tradition that unites communities and spreads the magic of the season. Through partnerships with local organizations, Insightful Visionaries, Inc. seeks to amplify the impact of this event. This year, Insightful Visionaries,Inc. is proud to announce its partnership with the Foundation Fighting Blindness .Insightful Visionaries founder, Carolyn Marshall Covington, says,“The Spirit of collaboration is at the heart of Christmas Without Lights. It represents our collective effort to share the true spirit of Christmas by giving back to the disabled community.”Be a part of this wonderful event by attending or making a donation to directly support Insightful Visionaries, Inc. programs, furthering their mission of“Empowering All Persons With Disabilities.”To make a donation and support the mission of Insightful Visionaries, Inc. visitAbout Insightful Visionaries, Inc.:Insightful Visionaries, Inc. is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization now in its 7th year, is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities. Led by President and Founder, Carolyn Marshall Covington, their mission encompasses advocacy, health, education, arts, sports, and entertainment, with a focus on increasing community awareness related to persons with disabilities. Learn more at .

