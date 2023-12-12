(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) American Happy Hour Announces Thornton Park's 2024 Countdown Orlando, Florida's Ultimate New Year's Eve Destination Revealed

Escape the ordinary and dive into the extraordinary at Thornton Park's New Year's Eve Street Party in Orlando. This event promises a unique twist on the classic NYE celebration, set apart from the downtown crowd. Enjoy exclusive VIP experiences, live performances by top DJs, and a variety of ticket options. Embrace the vibrant atmosphere, and festive spirit in one of Orlando's most charming neighborhoods.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - As the calendar flips to the final page of 2023, American Happy Hour is proud to announce Orlando's Thornton Park is preparing to host a New Year's Eve celebration that stands out from the typical downtown scene. This year's street party at Thornton Park is not just a gathering; it's a showcase of what makes Orlando unique.







A Celebration with a Twist

Thornton Park offers a different kind of New Year's Eve experience. It's a blend of sophistication and festive street party atmosphere. This event spans over two and a half city blocks, just a few blocks away from the usual downtown rush. Here, guests can enjoy the festivities in a more relaxed, yet equally vibrant environment​​.

Star DJs and Live Entertainment

Leading the entertainment lineup are renowned DJs including David Manuel Reg, Mario Peters, and Jesse Der . Each DJ brings their unique style, ensuring a night filled with diverse musical flavors​​.

A Variety of Ticket Options

General Admission offers access to the heart of the street party and four venues. For those seeking a more premium experience, the Open Bar and VIP tickets provide additional perks, including access to premium drinks and exclusive areas​​​​.

An Exclusive VIP Experience

For a truly special New Year's Eve, the VIP experience at Thornton Park is unmatched. VIP guests will have access to The Veranda and Graffiti Junktion, offering a luxurious setting with top-tier amenities. Enjoy premium open bars and private areas, ensuring a celebration of elegance and comfort​​.

A Fashionable Affair

New Year's Eve at Thornton Park is also a night of fashion and flair. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, adding to the event's vibrant and upscale atmosphere.

Countdown to 2024

The highlight of the evening is, of course, the countdown to midnight. As the clock strikes twelve, guests will join in a grand celebration, marking the arrival of the New Year with joy and enthusiasm.

Accessible and Convenient Location

Thornton Park is conveniently located and easily accessible, making it an ideal choice for both local and visiting guests. Plan your transportation in advance for a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Conclusion

The Thornton Park New Year's Eve Street Party offers a unique alternative to the typical downtown Orlando celebration. It's an opportunity to experience the charm and energy of one of Orlando's most beloved neighborhoods. Join American Happy Hour for a night of celebration, music, as the community welcomes 2024 in style.

Tickets for Thornton Park's New Year's Eve street party are available online.

