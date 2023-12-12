Belal Hamideh Law Announces Recent Settlements For Truck Accident Victims

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Truck Accident Attorney Belal Hamideh Has Helped Victims to Be Able to Receive More Compensation for Their Claims Than Insurance Companies Initially Offered

According to BHL, P.C., the California injury law firm, Hamideh's client was injured in a collision between a truck and a car. The client was not in the car that the 18-wheeler struck. The client was in the vehicle in front of the car. As the car behind the client was pushed by the truck, the client suffered injuries.

Hamideh said the offer the insurance company made to the client was insufficient. In response, BHL filed a lawsuit on his client's behalf. After over 12 hours of negotiation, Hamideh's office and the client settled for $450,000. This number was considerably higher than what the insurance company had offered.

ProPublica , a non-profit newsroom, found that "more than 5,000 people die each year in crashes with large trucks, up by more than 50% compared with a decade ago."

"No matter how safe a driver you are, you can still be struck by an 18-wheeler. These accidents are not like other vehicular accidents. The injuries can be more devastating and more parties can be liable for your injuries. The tractor-trailer driver, the company that hired them, those who loaded the truck with cargo, and many others, could be liable. We're proud to represent truck accident victims and help them receive compensation for all that they've been through. We look forward to helping many others to turn their injury into a victory," said Hamideh.

Beyond just serving as a truck accident lawyer in California , Hamideh has handled more than 1,500 cases. These include cases involving car accidents, slip-and-fall accidents, wrongful death, and other catastrophic injury cases.

Named to The National Trial Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40," Hamideh has been rated as a "Rising Star" on the Super Lawyers legal rating service.

