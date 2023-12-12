Turtle Island Indoor Water Park To Celebrates Its Grand Opening In Belcourt, North Dakota

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BELCOURT, ND / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / North Dakota's newest indoor water park celebrated its grand opening on December 8, 2023. Turtle Island Indoor Water Park is the area's premiere destination for family fun, attached to Sky Dancer Casino & Resort, at 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND 58316.

Turtle Island Indoor Waterpark

The all new Turtle Island Indoor Water Park is now open in Belcourt, ND

The indoor water park features three water slides, a 175-foot-long lazy river, an activity pool, and a children's play area. Tickets are on sale now by going to the website, turtleislandadventureparks .

"We are thrilled to welcome families from across North Dakota, Canada, and Minnesota!" said Carl Foy, Marketing Director for Turtle Island Indoor Water Park. "Turtle Island Indoor Water Park is going to be the number one destination in our area for families. There is something for everyone - thrill seekers will love our waterslides, our youngest guests will play all day at the splash pad, and parents can spend a relaxing day on the lazy river. Being attached to Sky Dancer Casino & Resort offers families easy access to lodging and dining, without ever having to step outside."

Following the grand opening, the water park will be open Wednesday through Monday every week. The operating schedule varies per day, but the full schedule is available at turtleislandadventureparks .

"With the holidays right around the corner we encourage families to make their plans and book tickets soon," said Foy. "North Dakota winters are cold, so we're excited to offer this year-round getaway for families to escape the windchills and enjoy a weekend away. It's always Summer at Turtle Island Indoor Water Park."

In addition to slides, a pool, and a lazy river, Turtle Island Indoor Water Park celebrates the Ojibwe culture and traditions of the local area. Turtle Island is named for the Ojibwe origin story, where the center of creation begins on a turtle's back. Visitors to the water park will see other characters and scenes from the creation story depicted on murals and installations throughout the park.

Families can expect more exciting options in the area soon. Turtle Island Indoor Water Park marks the first attraction opening as part of the new Turtle Island Adventure Park, a family destination concentrated in and around the Belcourt area. Over the coming months a trampoline park, winter park, and arcade will join the water park to give families even more options for fun during their visit.

"Turtle Island Adventure Park will truly be a destination for families with children of all ages," said John Allery, Director of Inclusive Economic Development Projects with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. "Bringing this attraction to the Turtle Mountains is a significant opportunity for us to share our local community and culture with even more visitors."

Website: turtleislandadventureparks

Facebook: Turtle Island Indoor Water Park Instagram: Turtle Island Indoor Water Park (@turtleislandindoorwaterpark)

