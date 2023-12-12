James Mastro Shares Spectacular Lead Track Video (Feat. Ian Hunter) Ahead Of Debut Solo Album

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Hoboken-based rock/Americana singer-songwriter-guitarist James Mastro ( The Bongos , Health & Happiness Show ) has shared a spectacular video for "Right Words, Wrong Song," the rocking lead track on his forthcoming debut solo album Dawn of a New Error (due Feb. 21, 2024) via MPress Records . The song and video feature guest vocals/appearances by the legendary Ian Hunter .

"Right Words, Wrong Song" finds the bandleader/touring guitarist ( Ian Hunter , Patti Smith , Alejandro Escovedo ) stepping out as frontman. With his roots-rock Springsteen-esque vocal delivery, Mastro's single bursts with timeless rock hooks and clever lyrics about a serious topic - the slant on the news, where "truth" is shaped to fit a preferential narrative. The video is a tongue-in-cheek take on the evening news, where Mastro patterns his character on contemporary late-night TV hosts, while Tammy Faye parodies a co-anchor and music contest judge.

Mastro discusses the video, saying: "The video is a tip of the hat to fellow New Jerseyans Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart. Over the years they've been able to point out facts that should be blatantly obvious, but sometimes aren't so until presented in a humorous way. Ian Hunter as the weatherman makes perfect sense to me, as he's weathered many storms over the decades and come out fine. That's news I can trust."

Dawn of a New Error marks the return of James Mastro. Featuring guest vocals by Ian Hunter and produced by Tony Shanahan - best known as Patti Smith 's bassist, and co-producer - the songs were recorded whenever Mastro and Shanahan found time to get together. Noteworthy drummers on the record include Brian Griffin (Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes) and Steve Goulding (The Mekons, Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe). The album was recorded/mixed by Grammy® nominee James Frazee (Patti Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Marshall Crenshaw), and mastered by Greg Calbi .

About James Mastro: James Mastro has been a highly regarded songwriter and guitarist since his teen years in CBGB stalwarts The Richard Lloyd Group , playing guitar on the Elektra Records release Alchemy. Mastro is a founder of The Bongos , who released three lauded records - Nuts & Bolts (JEM), Numbers With Wings (RCA/re-released October 2023), and Beat Hotel (RCA). In 1992, he moved to center stage as frontman for The Health & Happiness Show , releasing three critically acclaimed albums: Tonic, Instant Living (Bar-None), and Sad and Sexy (Cropduster). The band opened for Wilco , Johnny Cash , Golden Smog , Barenaked Ladies , Beat Farmers , The Blasters , Kirsty MacColl , and Butch Hancock . In 2001, he joined ranks with Ian Hunter and has served as his left-hand man ever since, touring and playing on Hunter's last six albums. He toured as a guitarist with Mott the Hoops '74 , Patti Smith , John Cale , Judy Collins , Alejandro Escovedo , Garland Jeffreys , The Jayhawks , and Southside Johnny . Dawn of a New Error is out February 2024 via MPress Records. jamesmastro

