Local Benefits Advisor Honored With Prestigious Diversity In Business Award

PETALUMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Arrow Benefits Group Senior Benefits Advisor Rosario Avila has been honored with the North Bay Business Journal's Diversity in Business Award. Avila is recognized as an outstanding diverse leader, working to empower the community in the North Bay. The award celebrates individuals whose contributions build community and a positive work environment where all people are represented and supported.

Avila has been involved in several local organizations such as Sonoma Family Meal, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, LatinX Hub, and Los Cien. In her role as the leader of Arrow's Spanish Language Division - Alianza - Avila brings her passion for community to the workplace. "I'm very humbled by this award," says Avila. "As the youngest child of immigrants, I saw firsthand how thoughtful communication among different people helps to limit misunderstandings. I'm so proud that Arrow understands this and works to ensure our clients receive culturally sensitive information." To learn about Avila and Arrow's diversity work, please visit or call 707-799-9274.

Translating for a population and its language is more than just converting information; it takes a deeper understanding, re-interpretation, and communication of words and ideas. Avila understands this concept exceptionally well. She helped Arrow build its Spanish Division, Alianza, to do exactly that, allowing an entire diverse community to make the best use of its benefits and reduce financial losses for its clients - the program had been a win-win for employees and employers alike.

Avila's efforts to ensure equitable access to information have been recognized in the past. She has been nationally recognized as an Employee Benefits Advisor of the Year and received an Excellence in Advising Award. Avila was honored with the North Bay Business Journal Latino Business Leadership award in 2018.

"One of Arrow's goals is to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment where our employees can grow, thrive, and be supported," says Joe Genovese, Arrow's CEO and Managing Principal. "This award is a great achievement for Rosario and the Arrow team at large."

For more than 30 years, Arrow has been a true partner to employers by delivering employee benefits expertise, service excellence, and strategic consulting designed to meet the unique needs of its clients.

