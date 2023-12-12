Bands Announced For Inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival On The Hudson River Waterfront, June 8, 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Lineup Includes Cold War Kids; Danielle Ponder; Nightingale All-Stars Featuring John Popper of Blues Traveler; and The Verve Pipe

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / The Headless Horseman rides again, but this time he's heading for the main stage at Sleepy Hollow's Kingsland Point Park, with its breathtaking view of the Hudson River, for the inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Organizers today announced an inspiring line-up of internationally-touring bands and music festival standouts featuring headliners Cold War Kids, whose 10th studio album - the self-titled Cold War Kids - debuted just weeks ago on November 3; Danielle Ponder , whose debut album Some of Us Are Brave was released to wide acclaim in 2022; The Nightingale All-Stars , featuring the legendary Blues Traveler frontman John Popper ; and The Verve Pipe , which has enjoyed multi-platinum success and released the album Threads in 2021.

Visitors from throughout the United States and around the world converge in Sleepy Hollow during the Halloween season each year, but festival goers will find that the spring and summer seasons are an unforgettable time to visit. Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna commented, "We're thrilled to host the inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival during our Village's 150th Anniversary Celebration and grateful to the New York State Division of Tourism for their support." He continued, "Music lovers who decide to make a weekend of it will find we're much more than a Halloween season destination, as they can enjoy hiking in the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, kayaking on the Hudson, great dining options and so much more."

Cold War Kids, now in their 20th year, draw from their blues-and-soul-driven sonic past with fresh forays into dance beats and pop/rock. "First," their platinum-selling 2015 single, has been named as the most played track at alternative radio outlets nationwide in the last decade. "Run Away With Me," from the California band's current album, sets the tone for the album's 12 stylistically diverse songs referencing everything from Sly and the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield, to the Pretenders and Elton John, to Happy Mondays and Gang of Four.

Cold War Kids: Photo by Sean Flynn

In 2021, Danielle Ponder appeared at the Newport Jazz Festival where her set was hailed as one of the event's stand-out performances. What followed was a banner year, with appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS This Morning, and tours with Marcus Mumford, Amos Lee, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Leon Bridges. In September of 2022, Danielle released her debut album Some of Us Are Brave on Future Classic.

The New York blues and jam scene of the 90s gets true representation from The Nightingale All-Stars, a new collaboration from John Popper , the co-founder, lead vocalist and harmonica virtuoso for the hugely popular Grammy-winning band Blues Traveler. Popper is joined in the Nightingale All-Stars by Jono Manson and special guests to be announced. Popper's powerful voice and unmatched harmonica skills are sure to leave the crowd anything but sleepy in Sleepy Hollow.

The Verve Pipe has spent three decades creating a sound rooted in pop hooks, alt-rock guitars, and the sharp songwriting of frontman Brian Vander Ark. It's taken the band from late-'90s rock - when they enjoyed multi-platinum success with hits like "Photograph" and the chart-topping "The Freshmen" - to the rule-breaking creativity of the 2010s and beyond. The band has maintained its commitment to forward-thinking rock & roll with albums like 2021's Threads.

The festival will kick-off at midday with two local favorites, Anthony Giaccio and the Assortments , and Clare Maloney and the Great Adventure.

The venue itself is also a star, as Kingsland Point Park offers sweeping views of the Hudson River. Located adjacent to the historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse and the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson, the park is within walking distance of two Metro-North Train stops - Tarrytown station and Philipse Manor station - offering easy access for attendees traveling from Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Tarrytown station also offers plentiful parking on a Saturday for festival goers who may arrive by car (parking fees apply).

Throughout the festival, Kingsland Point Park will also come alive with award-winning food and beverage options, including craft-beer highlighting local breweries, tastings from regional distilleries, a range of popular food trucks, and more. Kids activities and even an appearance by the headless horseman, guitar in hand, will add to the excitement.

Support for the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is provided by a Market New York grant awarded to the Village of Sleepy Hollow from I LOVE NY/New York State's Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Production partners include River Towns Music Group, Soups on Entertainment, Schumacher's Meats Graphic Design and Audio Spectrum for best-in-class sound, stage and lights.

The Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is scheduled from 11:30am - 9:00pm in Kingsland Point Park, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Tickets to the full-day festival are $65 starting with the on-sale date at noon on December 12, and are set to rise to $95 closer to the festival date. Up to two children 12 years-old and under can enter free with a ticket-holding adult. Tickets are limited and may sell-out in advance of the festival date. Tickets are available at: .

About River Towns Music Group

River Towns Music Group is a live entertainment production and promotion company based in Westchester, NY. RTMG produces family-friendly events, unforgettable concerts and world-class entertainment in the Hudson Valley. RTMG works with municipalities such as Briarcliff Manor and Sleepy Hollow to streamline and execute seamless events; local venues like the Paramount Theater and Tarrytown Music Hall to promote concerts; chambers of commerce and not-for-profits to produce events that spread awareness for their causes; and corporate and private clients looking to create attention-grabbing events that stay on-budget and on-brief. RTMG is unlike other production and promotion companies in that it is coupled with a media company, River Towns Media, which allows it to give sponsors and clients direct access to media and advertising.

