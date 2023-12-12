Introducing Bioworm(TM): A Sustainable, Nature-Based Erosion & Sediment Control Solution Offering Efficiency And Affordability

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Siltworm Inc., a leading provider of erosion and sediment control solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation, BioWormTM - a nature-based filter sock solution that sets a new standard for affordable sustainability and is 100% made in the USA.

MERRILLVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Siltworm Inc., a leading provider of erosion and sediment control solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, BioWormTM. This nature-based filter sock solution is 100% made in the USA and delivers up to a 95.7% sediment retention rate, as tested by Tri-Environmental using ASTM testing standards. The product is available for pre-order now for first quarter 2024 delivery.

BioWormTM is made with OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT certified fibers and textiles, which validate Siltworm Inc.'s commitment to providing sustainable products. The product is also made with a blend of kiln-dried/low-moisture wood material, featuring over 99% reclaimed content. BioWormTM blends durability, sustainability, and affordability for your erosion and sediment control filter sock needs.

"At Siltworm Inc., our dedication to innovation and sustainability shines brightly in our exceptional product lines, having intercepted more than 20 million pounds of sediment from waterways," said Joe Moore, Founder and Chief Brand Ambassador. "With the introduction of BioWormTM, we now have the ability to continue helping construction sites keep our waters clean with an even more eco-conscious solution."

About Siltworm Inc.

Headquartered in Merrillville, IN, with principal manufacturing facilities located in Elkhart, IN, Siltworm Inc. distributes its erosion and sediment control solutions nationally through business-to-business channels. At the heart of their product portfolio, SiltwormTM and BioWormTM, are cutting-edge filter socks primarily designed for safeguarding new residential, commercial, DOT, utility, or industrial construction projects where earth-disturbing activities occur along with uses specified in Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plans (SWPPP). Siltworm Inc. products have diverted over 30 million pounds of recyclable materials from landfills and have intercepted more than 20 million pounds of sediment from waterways.

Siltworm Inc. is proud to announce that it ranks No. 3455 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, they were ranked No. 39 among other Indiana-based companies on the list and No. 26 among those focused on environmental services.

