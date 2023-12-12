Greg Lindberg Announces New Transformational Anti-Aging Program In Latest Book

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) WATCH VIDEO HERE

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Greg Lindberg unveiled in his latest book LIFELONG a transformational anti-aging program that can help prevent disease and slow the process of aging. The program is a safe, effective and attainable daily wellness routine, which allows people to achieve inner greatness and accomplish personal and professional success.

The program, backed by science and years of testing, is comprised of three pillars including fast and feast, mental and physical challenge and cold and heat exposure. Each pillar can be difficult and challenging, but the efforts can deliver life-changing results.

"This program is the prescription to getting rid of all of your other prescriptions," said Lindberg. "A combination of fasting, feasting, exercising, intellectual training, cold and heat exposure and social interaction, is the secret to preventing aging and creating opportunities for self-transformation and success."

Lindberg's program incorporates 18 to 90 hours of fasting per week, 60 to 90 minutes of daily exercise, water-only hydration, daily cold showers, 30 minutes in the sauna, and exposure to an intense mental challenge. Feasting is just as important as fasting. During feasts, he recommends consuming high-quality protein, vegetables, fruits, legumes and nuts.

"Every mile starts with the first step," said Lindberg. "You have to slowly get into the program, be incremental and build a habit. Your body will slowly learn how to starve and handle the physical and mental challenges. I've been doing a weekly 90-hour fast and practicing this intense physical and mental challenge for the last three years. Achieving this level of discipline took me years, but it's changed my life. I feel younger, stronger, healthier and happier."

In the book, Lindberg emphasizes the program is a lifelong journey that requires extreme discipline and focus. He says this is a lifestyle not a temporary solution. Before joining the journey, Lindberg recommends doing full blood and allergy testing. He also recommends speaking to a health care provider if the program is right for you.

Lindberg shares this life-changing program in detail in his latest book. LIFELONG is now available on Amazon .

For more information, please visit LifelongLabs .

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs .

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. Through his successful career, Lindberg has reimagined and transformed hundreds of businesses, employed thousands of people, empowered leaders and impacted communities through philanthropic efforts. His experiences as a leader and challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored two books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership. For more information, visit GregLindberg .

SOURCE: Lifelong Labs