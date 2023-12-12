Filewave Welcomes Seasoned Industry Leader Leon Vergnes As New CEO

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / FileWave, a global leader in multi-platform device management solutions, is pleased to introduce Leon Vergnes as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a distinguished 29-year career in the international Software and Service Industry, Vergnes joins FileWave with a wealth of experience in driving profitability, fostering client satisfaction and promoting employee happiness.

Leon Vergnes CEO Announcement

Vergnes has played pivotal roles in ADP's strategic initiatives and operational excellence. His extensive background in executive leadership and understanding of market dynamics, as shown during his tenure as CEO for an HR SAAS company, position him as an asset to FileWave's future.

Known for his commitment to innovation and collaborative corporate culture, Vergnes stands for qualities that align seamlessly with FileWave's core values.

"I am honored to lead FileWave into its next chapter," said Vergnes. "My approach to leadership is centered on authenticity and collaboration. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation, elevate client satisfaction, and ensure FileWave's success in the dynamic technology landscape."

Recognizing the paramount importance of customer experience, Vergnes envisions a proactive strategy focused on understanding and meeting the unique needs of FileWave's user community. Vergnes also plans to strengthen the collaboration with valued partners. Emphasizing transparent communication, shared objectives, and a spirit of collaboration, Vergnes aims to build trusting partnerships that will stand the test of time.

"We are pleased to bring Leon Vergnes in as FileWave's new CEO," said Jens Westernhagen, President of the Board at FileWave. "His extensive experience in the technology sector and proven leadership skills make him the perfect fit to lead FileWave into the next growth phase. At the same time, we wholeheartedly thank Tobias Schimmer for his hard work and dedication over the past 2.5 years. He has been an outstanding member of the FileWave family, and we wish him all the best for his next adventures."

Vergnes officially assumed the role of CEO at FileWave on December 1st, 2023. All operational points of contact at FileWave remain the same for customers and partners.

