Brekeke Introducing Open-Sourced Operator Console

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A Multi-Functional WebRTC Telephone Replicated on Web Browsers

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Brekeke Software, Inc., is delighted to unveil "Operator Console," a WebRTC telephone application that brings the functionality of feature-rich phones to web browsers. The Operator Console is WebRTC-supported, ensuring all sessions are encrypted at the protocol layer, providing a secure connection.

The Operator Console will be released as an open-sourced application, empowering users to customize and contribute to its development. This web-based application allows businesses to recreate advanced telephone functionalities within a web application, including camp-on and shared line keys. The "Operator Console" application not only replicates these features but also enables users to design the layout freely, facilitating the creation of custom-made phones tailored to specific use cases.

Key Features of 'Operator Console':



WebRTC Compatibility: Ensures encrypted communication, minimizing the risk of eavesdropping.

Versatile Functionality: Incorporates essential features like call holding, forwarding, and call pickup, along with advanced functions such as multiple lines, park, one-touch dial, and camp-on, commonly found in feature-rich telephone systems.

Layout Design Functionality: Provides the freedom to edit the color, position, add, or remove various function buttons.

Multiple Layouts: Users can create and switch between multiple layouts, enabling instant adaptation to different usage scenarios.

Kiosk Terminal Mode: Utilizes Kiosk terminal mode on devices like tablet PCs for specialized applications, such as reception-specific phones at office entrances.

Integration with BrekekePBX: Synchronizes with BrekekePBX's phonebook, displaying caller information upon incoming calls. Click-to-dial directly from the phonebook is also supported.

Busylight Integration: Notifying incoming calls through sound and light enhances user awareness. Open Source: The source code is available on GitHub, allowing developers to contribute to the development of custom telephone applications freely.

Availability: 'Operator Console' will be available for use starting December 2023.

Download from GitHub ( )

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Tomoko Shimizu

[email protected]

(650)401-6636

SOURCE: Brekeke Software, Inc.