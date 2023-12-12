Pentagon To Be Able To Spend $100 M Before Approving Military Budget For 2024.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US Department of Defense will be able to spend $100 million
on defense projects before the final approval of military funding
by lawmakers for 2024, Azernews reports, citing an
international media outlet.
The draft defense budget for fiscal year 2024 (which began in
the country on October 1) will allow the defense department to
begin work on some military programs without formal congressional
approval. However, the Pentagon units responsible for the
implementation of a particular project will need to provide the
Secretary of Defense with a justification for why work on these
programs should begin immediately, without waiting for budget
approval, what national security needs they meet and what their
cost is.
Earlier, US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall made a
similar initiative, but he offered to allocate $300m for these
purposes. The minister stressed that the United States "concedes to
China" the time spent on budget coordination.
Among the projects that can be funded from $ 100 million is the
modernization of F-16 fighter jets, Andrew Hunter, Assistant
Secretary of the US Air Force for Procurement, Technology and
Logistics, said in an interview with Defense News in September.
This will allow six aircraft to be equipped with autonomous
software and begin experiments on the creation of unmanned
fighters.
The draft US defense budget for 2024 was agreed upon by the
Armed services committees of both houses of Congress last week. The
defense budget will amount to a record $886 billion, which is 3%
more than in the last fiscal year.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107583028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.