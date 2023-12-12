USA Intends To Take Most Decisive Measures Against New Chips From China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States will take the most decisive measures against
new chips developed by the Chinese company Huawei for the
processors of smartphones of the Mate Pro 60 model, Azernews reports, citing US Secretary of Commerce
Gina Raimondo telling in an interview with Bloomberg.
The American authorities drew attention to the "relatively
advanced processor" of the new Chinese smartphone, although the
United States had previously imposed sanctions depriving Chinese
companies of access to advanced components that allow them to
create such devices.
Huawei technology company has been placed on the US government's
sanctions list and cannot have access to advanced components needed
to create chips. However, the new model of its Mate Pro 60
smartphones went on sale in August and "demonstrated that Huawei's
manufacturing capabilities turned out to be more flexible than
originally thought."
After that, the head of the US Department of Commerce "came
under increasing pressure" from Republican lawmakers, who are
calling for Huawei and its alleged partner, the Chinese company
SMIC, to be completely cut off from access to American goods and
technologies.
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal newspaper, citing sources,
reported that the American technology company Nvidia stopped
accepting orders for new chips from Chinese companies due to US
export restrictions. Washington reported in October that the latest
package of sanctions for computer chips, which are used in the
development of artificial intelligence (AI) models, will enter into
force ahead of schedule. Now, any company whose devices exceed
performance benchmarks must request an export license from the U.S.
Department of Commerce in order to obtain permission to ship their
products to China.
