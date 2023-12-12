Ariana Grande Returns To Stages After Long Break

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson joined Mariah Carey on stage
at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The trio reunited to
perform their hit Oh Santa!, Azernews reports,
citing International media outlets.
Ariana Grande has not appeared on stage for a long time. Over
the past year, the singer has been busy filming the movie Wicked,
in which she plays Glinda, the good witch.
Therefore, fans missed the fresh music from Grande, except for
one concert in London earlier this year. However, Ariana Grande
returned to the stage last weekend, joining Mariah Carey in a
special cameo as part of her ongoing Merry Christmas One and All
tour.
Merry Christmas One and All is the twelfth concert tour by
American singer Mariah Carey, consisting of 16 concerts in the
United States and Canada, which began on November 15, 2023, in
Highland, California, and will end on December 17, 2023, in New
York City.
