Ariana Grande Returns To Stages After Long Break

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson joined Mariah Carey on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The trio reunited to perform their hit Oh Santa!, Azernews reports, citing International media outlets.

Ariana Grande has not appeared on stage for a long time. Over the past year, the singer has been busy filming the movie Wicked, in which she plays Glinda, the good witch.

Therefore, fans missed the fresh music from Grande, except for one concert in London earlier this year. However, Ariana Grande returned to the stage last weekend, joining Mariah Carey in a special cameo as part of her ongoing Merry Christmas One and All tour.

Merry Christmas One and All is the twelfth concert tour by American singer Mariah Carey, consisting of 16 concerts in the United States and Canada, which began on November 15, 2023, in Highland, California, and will end on December 17, 2023, in New York City.