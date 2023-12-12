Nominees For Golden Globe Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The nominees for the Hollywood Golden Globe Award have become
known and the movie Barbie topped their list, Azernews reports.
It received nine nominations, beating the historical drama
Oppenheimer with eight.
These two films, which went through the summer box office as
Barbenheimer, will compete in different categories at the Globes
ceremony, which opens the Hollywood Awards season in January
2024.
The film directed by Greta Gerwig about the iconic doll, will
claim the title of best comedy or musical film along with American
Fiction, Survivals and others.
Oppenheimer, in which Cillian Murphy plays the man behind the
creation of the atomic bomb, claims to be the best film drama. He
is competing with Martin Scorsese's The Flower Moon Killers, a
story about the murder of Native Americans in Oklahoma in the
1920s.
In the television categories, the family drama The Heirs topped
all series with nine nominations, followed by The Bear with
five.
Among the nominees for best actress are Lily Gladstone in the
film Killers of the Flower Moon, Selena Gomez Murders in one
Building and others. The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and Past
Lives actress Greta Lee were among the 27 nominees for the first
time.
Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor and Director for
Maestro, the story of composer Leonard Bernstein. The film also
received a nomination for Best Dramatic Role.
Other acting nominees included Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer,
Barbie star Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the
Flower Moon.
The Golden Globes is one of the key contests that can give a
boost to films on their way to the Academy Awards in March.
This year, the Globe nominations were chosen by a new
organization. The nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a
group of journalists that has been criticized for ethical
violations and lack of diversity, was dissolved in June.
The new organizers – Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark
Productions – are holding the award ceremony as a commercial
enterprise. According to them, the jury currently consists of 300
journalists from 75 countries with 60% racial and ethnic
diversity.
The Globe also added a category for blockbuster films, called
"The Best Cinematic Achievement and Box Office." This paved the way
for the nomination of the concert film "Taylor Swift: Tour of the
Ages".
Netflix (NFLX.O) topped the list of film distributors with 13
nominations. Warner Bros. TV Channels Discovery (WBD.O), HBO and
Max topped the list of television distributors, receiving 17
nominations.
The winners will be announced on January 7 at a ceremony that was
broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107583024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.