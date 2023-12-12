Nominees For Golden Globe Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The nominees for the Hollywood Golden Globe Award have become known and the movie Barbie topped their list, Azernews reports.

It received nine nominations, beating the historical drama Oppenheimer with eight.

These two films, which went through the summer box office as Barbenheimer, will compete in different categories at the Globes ceremony, which opens the Hollywood Awards season in January 2024.

The film directed by Greta Gerwig about the iconic doll, will claim the title of best comedy or musical film along with American Fiction, Survivals and others.

Oppenheimer, in which Cillian Murphy plays the man behind the creation of the atomic bomb, claims to be the best film drama. He is competing with Martin Scorsese's The Flower Moon Killers, a story about the murder of Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

In the television categories, the family drama The Heirs topped all series with nine nominations, followed by The Bear with five.

Among the nominees for best actress are Lily Gladstone in the film Killers of the Flower Moon, Selena Gomez Murders in one Building and others. The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and Past Lives actress Greta Lee were among the 27 nominees for the first time.

Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor and Director for Maestro, the story of composer Leonard Bernstein. The film also received a nomination for Best Dramatic Role.

Other acting nominees included Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Barbie star Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Golden Globes is one of the key contests that can give a boost to films on their way to the Academy Awards in March.

This year, the Globe nominations were chosen by a new organization. The nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of journalists that has been criticized for ethical violations and lack of diversity, was dissolved in June.

The new organizers – Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions – are holding the award ceremony as a commercial enterprise. According to them, the jury currently consists of 300 journalists from 75 countries with 60% racial and ethnic diversity.

The Globe also added a category for blockbuster films, called "The Best Cinematic Achievement and Box Office." This paved the way for the nomination of the concert film "Taylor Swift: Tour of the Ages".

Netflix (NFLX.O) topped the list of film distributors with 13 nominations. Warner Bros. TV Channels Discovery (WBD.O), HBO and Max topped the list of television distributors, receiving 17 nominations.

The winners will be announced on January 7 at a ceremony that was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.