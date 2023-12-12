China Set Record For Car Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In January-October 2023, China produced about 21 million passenger cars for the first time, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

In January-October, China produced 20.7 million cars, which is an absolute record for the same period in previous years and more than 20% higher than the results of 2019 before the pandemic.

International media outlets said that at the same time, things are not so good in the European Union and Britain against the background of anti-Russian sanctions: in the first 10 months of this year, production lags behind the indicator by 22.5%.

Among European countries, car production declined the most this year in Finland, Slovenia, Romania, the Netherlands and France.

The events of the last four years have had a painful impact on the dynamics of car sales in Europe – the result for 10 months of this year was 20.22% lower than in 2019.

However, China has steadily increased its dynamics: this year, not only production has increased in the country, but also sales. Sales increased by 20% to 20.6 million units.

China's automotive industry employs about 30 million people, which is twice as many as in Europe (12.9 million people). At the same time, the number of people directly involved in their production - a decrease of 10% over the past few years - is observed against the background of the sad situation related to the production of cars in Europe.