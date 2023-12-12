Fitch Improves Its Forecast For Global GDP Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The international rating agency Fitch has improved its forecast
for global GDP growth in 2023 to 2.9% from 2.5% expected in
September, Azernews reports, citing international
media outlets.
The growth estimate in 2024 has been raised to 2.1% from
1.9%.
"In 2023, the global economy showed good growth rates due to the
normalization of consumption in China and accelerated economic
growth in the United States, which outweighed the sharp decline in
Europe after last year's energy shock in the region," the updated
Global Economic Outlook (GEO) review says.
"But taking into account that all the effects of the recent
tightening of monetary policy are still being felt, as well as
taking into account the ongoing decline in real estate in China and
the stagnation of the eurozone economy, global growth is expected
to slow sharply to 2.1% in 2024."
The US GDP, according to the agency's forecast, will grow by
2.4% this year against the previously expected 2%, the eurozone -
by 0.5%, not 0.6%.
China's economy will increase by 5.3% against the previous
estimate of 4.8%, emerging markets excluding China - by 3.6%, not
3.4%, experts expect.
In 2024, the US economy will avoid recession and increase by
1.2%, as predicted by the agency. Previously, a rise of only 0.3%
was expected.
The forecast for eurozone GDP was lowered to 0.7% from 1.1%.
Fitch analysts expect another increase in the base interest rate
by the Federal Reserve in January 2024. Next, the Fed is expected
to pause until July, and then cut the rate by 100 basis points by
the end of next year.
The European Central Bank will begin reducing interest rates in
April, by the end of 2024 it will decrease by 75 bps, the agency
expects. At the same time, the Bank of Japan, on the contrary, will
begin raising rates next year.
