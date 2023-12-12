Tokayev: By 2026, Kazakhstan Plans To Increase Investments In IT Services To $1Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan plans to increase investments in IT services to $1
billion by 2026, Azernews reports, citing the
President of Kazakhstan Kassymzhomart Tokayev.
"In the end, the year-old sports IT specialist has grown
fivefold. I have set the task to increase its volume to $ 1 billion
by 2026," he said.
According to him, Kazakhstan should consolidate its position as
a center of attraction for global digital technologies and become a
haven for the offices of the largest international IT
companies.
Earlier, he instructed the government to adopt a strategic
document defining the scope of application, tasks and tools for the
development of AI in the country. He also instructed to ensure the
construction of data centers specializing in artificial
intelligence within two years. According to Tokayev, cooperation
with Amazon, Google, Mastercard and Citigroup is possible for the
Data Center company.
