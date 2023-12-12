Czech Republic Issues Licenses To Supply €4.7 Billion Worth Of Military Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová said that the Czech Republic has issued licenses for the commercial supply of military equipment to Ukraine for a total of about 117 billion kroons (4.7 billion euros).

This was reported by Radio Prague International , according to Ukrinform.

According to the Czech Defense Ministry, less than half of the already completed projects for the supply of equipment amount to about 51.2 billion kroons.

According to Černohová, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, the Czech Republic has transferred military equipment worth 6.2 billion kroons to Ukraine, including combat helicopters, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Also, about 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the Czech Republic.

As reported, in late November, Černohová said that the Czech army's stock of military warehouses had been used up, but the Czech Republic is issuing licenses to export military materials to Ukraine.

Thanks to these licenses, the necessary equipment and ammunition continue to be supplied to Ukraine through private companies and donors, she explained.

In addition to the licenses, in October the Czech government approved a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 22 million Czech kroons.