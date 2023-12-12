Azerbaijan Sends Third Batch Of Energy Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Azerbaijan sent 20 trucks of humanitarian aid aimed at restoring Ukraine's power system after Russian strikes, which is the third batch of such assistance.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Another shipment of energy aid from partners left the Republic of Azerbaijan for Ukraine, which is 20 trucks carrying more than 550 meters worth of electrical cables and six sets of transformer points. This is already the third batch of aid that Ukraine will receive from Azerbaijani partners for the restoration of the energy system," reads the report.

It is noted that the total amount of energy assistance will thus reach over $7.6 million.

The first batch of aid (10 cargoes), which contained power transformers and back-up power stations, has already been distributed between energy generating companies in the frontline regions. Energy companies of Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions, as well as NEC Ukrenergo and miners, also received part of such assistance.

The second batch (37 cargoes) will be distributed in the near future.

In general, the support agreement provides for four major shipments, which will have arrived in Ukraine by the end of January 2024.

As reported, in November, the second batch of humanitarian aid, which consists of electrical equipment, was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine.