PM Calls For Power Consumption Efficiency Amid Generation Deficit

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasized this during a government meeting on Tuesday, reports Ukrinform.

"Ukraine has entered a stable winter temperature regime. This means that the load on our energy system has increased," he informed.

At the same time, the head of the government noted that the Russians have been trying to inflict as much damage as possible to the Ukrainian energy industry.

"There is a capacity deficit in the power grid, which we are forced to compensate by attracting emergency assistance from our neighbors. We also import electricity from EU member states and Moldova," the prime minister explained.

According to him, unfortunately, Ukraine has already broken two consumption records for the heating season. The highest indicators were recorded on December 7 and 11.

"Today, every Ukrainian can contribute to our energy sustainability. To this end, it would be enough to save electricity, especially in peak evening and morning hours," Shmyhal emphasized.

The head of the government assures that smart consumption will help operators balance the energy system and avoid scheduled shutdowns.

"Our solidarity last winter thwarted Russia's intentions to plunge Ukraine into darkness. I'm sure we will be able to repeat this victory this year as well," he concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Azerbaijan sent the third batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, aimed at restoring the energy system affected by Russia's strikes.