Tusk Can Mobilize European Countries For Further Military Support To Ukraine, Kyiv Believes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the Ukrainian President is convinced that newly-elected Polish Prime Minster Donald Tusk will be able to maximally mobilize European nations for further security and defense support to Ukraine.

That's according to Mykhailo Podolyak , the adviser to the Office chief, who made the comment via X, Ukrinform reports.

"Polish PM Donald Tusk is impeccable in basic conclusion about the situation in Ukraine and the democratic world in general... There must be full mobilization of European countries to militarily support Ukraine, which is persistently defending itself, its lives/families, stable global rules and international law," Podolyak noted.

Prime Minister for Third Time:'s New Government and Ukraine Policy

According to him, Tusk is the politician who will contribute to the full mobilization of the resources of democratic countries "here and now", taking into account the risks posed by Russia and its bloody military attempt“to reshape the modern world for itself and dominate it through threat, murders, military force and direct mass violence.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Council of Ministers of Poland, Donald Tusk, during a speech in the Sejm with the action plan of the new Polish government, said that Poland and his government would demand from the entire free world to mobilize efforts to help Ukraine in the war with Russia.

He emphasized that he cannot listen to some European and Western politicians who talk about fatigue from the war in Ukraine.

Mateusz Morawiecki's government did not pass a vote of confidence in the lower house of the Polish parliament, and the initiative to nominate the chairman of the Council of Ministers was forwarded to the Sejm.

The Sejm of Poland elected Donald Tusk as the new head of the Polish government.