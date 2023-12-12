U.S. Hits Russia, Its Allies With Another Package Of Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. government has imposed sanctions against more than 250 individuals and entities in Russia and other countries associated with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as those helping Russia evade the restrictions introduced earlier.

That's according to an official statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken , reports Ukrinform.

"The Department of State is imposing sanctions on over 100 entities and individuals, including those engaged in sanctions evasion, furthering Russia's ability to wage its war against Ukraine, and bolstering Russia's future energy production and export capacity," the statement reads.

At the same time, the U.S. government has designated entities involved in the proliferation of military equipment and munitions from the DPRK to Russia.

Putting Putin in his place: West has no choice but to consolidate

The Department of Treasury imposed sanctions against more than 150 individuals and legal entities, including international networks that Russia uses to evade sanctions, third-country suppliers for Russia's military-industrial base, and financial institutions.

In this regard, the statement of the U.S. Treasury notes that sanctions have been imposed, in particular, against entities and individuals in Russia, China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, which contribute to the purchase of Chinese-made technology by Russians. In addition, restrictions have been introduced against seven companies in Turkey, which supplies to Russia a range of bearings, capacitors, chips, radio navigation systems, and other products that can be used for military purposes.

Sanctions have also been introduced against a long list of entities based in the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Singapore, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries. All of them in one way or another are connected with illegal schemes for the supply of products to Russia, which the Kremlin regime uses to bolster its war machine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday the EU announced sanctions against individuals and entities involved in development and production in Iran of unmanned aerial vehicles that Russia uses in its war on Ukraine.