War Update: 73 Combat Clashes Recorded, Highest Tension Around Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-three combat engagements were reported along the frontlines in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, 73 combat clashes occurred. The enemy launched a missile strike and three airstrikes, as well as 38 rocket salvos, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, unfortunately. Destruction to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure was reported," the update said.

According to the General Staff, in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka districts of Kharkiv region.

Some dozen settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Ivanivka, and Berestove of Kharkiv region, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Air raid alert system disabled after cyberattack on Kyivstar telecom operator

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults in the Makiivka area of Luhansk region. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes, among them Nevske, Bilohorivka, and Serebrianske Forestry of Luhansk region, as well as Torske, Serebrianka, and Verkhniokamianske of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region.

About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled 37 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Severne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses. Almost a dozen

settlements, including Sukha Balka, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

Czech Republic issues licenses to supply €4.7 billion worth of military equipment to Ukraine

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian forces are holding back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka area of Donetsk region, where the Russians launched 10 unsuccessful assaults. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka of Donetsk region came under the artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions in the Shakhtarske direction. Nearly a dozen settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks in the areas north of Pryiutne and west of Verbove. More than 20 settlements, including Novodanilivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatykhatka, and Plavni of Zaporizhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson axis, the settlements of Ivanivka, Vysoke, Antonivka, Veletenske, and Kherson, as well as Ochakiv of Mykolaiv region, were hit by enemy artillery.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, continuing to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

As noted in the update, during the day, the Air Force struck an enemy manpower and equipment cluster.

Missile forces hit the Russian control point, two manpower and weapons clusters, and an ammunition depot.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the any offensive groupings being formed. Certain units of Belarus's armed forces perform routine tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintains their military presence in the areas close to the border, running sabotage and reconnaissance missions and launching strikes from across the border, targeting populated areas. Nearly 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar fire, including Popivka in Chernihiv region; Seredyna Buda and Veselivka in Sumy region; Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Lukiantsi, and Zelene, Kharkiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's overall death toll since the full-scale invasion has reached 340,650. Some 800 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.