Backstabbed Russia - Armenia Draws Nigh To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. In line with
number of high-handshakings, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan
met with Argentina's newly elected President Javier Milei during
his inauguration ceremony at the Casa Rosada Palace in Buenos
Aires.
He also met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, which
appears to be nothing unusual at first glance. However, when we
consider the Armenian side's consistent refusal to participate in
summit events within the framework of joint formats with Russia
while also organizing meetings with the Ukrainian side and visits
to Ukraine at every opportunity, it becomes clear that Armenia's
stakes have shifted 180 degrees.
For Armenia, Russia is becoming a less prominent actor in the
region. In order to pick up the remnants of the armaments that Kiev
refuses to give up, Yerevan attempts to create relations with
Ukraine and, through it, with the countries that supply them
against Russia.
According to the material, Vahagn Khachaturyan "presented the
actions of the Armenian side aimed at establishing a stable and
lasting peace in the region" during his discussions with his
colleagues, notably Volodymyr Zelensky.
However, these "actions" are not seen in actuality; Armenian
officials just speak about them. When it comes to actual acts,
Armenia tends to wait for time, as has been shown on multiple
occasions. By the way, Armenia relies on Western "friends" as well,
refusing, if unofficially, Russian mediation.
Just recently, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about
the delaying of this process on the part of Armenia in an interview
with the Euronews TV channel in late November.
As the head of state noted, Azerbaijan and Armenia have several
times exchanged proposals on the initial draft of the peace treaty,
which Azerbaijan developed itself. After that, the two countries
exchanged comments six times.
"We sent them the last of them on September 11, and we received
a response to the comments only two days ago. For almost two and a
half months, they have been evaluating the draft treaty, which
consists of several pages. What does that mean? It means that they
want to artificially delay the process. It is already the end of
November," President Ilham Aliyev said.
That is, the presentation of some non-existent "actions" of
Armenia on the establishment of peace in the region to the overseas
countries, as well as to Ukraine, which is in a state of war, which
does not care about the South Caucasus, and in particular does not
care about Armenia, which pursues, of course, the goal of cheap PR
in the sense that Armenia, allegedly "unlike Azerbaijan," is
"working on the establishment of peace for 24/7."
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107583005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.