Azerbaijan Metes Out Punishment To Army Staff For Spread Of Whereabouts


12/12/2023 3:12:24 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Administrative punishment is being established in Azerbaijan for servicemen who disseminate information on the deployment or movement of the country's Armed Forces personnel, weapons, ammunition, or military equipment, Trend reports.

This is reflected in a new Article 614-1, which is proposed to be added to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

It was submitted for discussion at the Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) and recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the draft, administrative arrest for a period of 10 days to 1 month will be applied for dissemination of information on the deployment or movement of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, weapons, ammunition, or military equipment in the mass media, including on the information resource on the Internet, by servicemen or conscripts. The effect of the above-mentioned article does not apply to cases of dissemination of this information by state bodies (institutions).

This punishment shall be applied if the above-mentioned act does not entail criminal liability in accordance with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

