Azerbaijan Metes Out Punishment To Army Staff For Spread Of Whereabouts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Administrative
punishment is being established in Azerbaijan for servicemen who
disseminate information on the deployment or movement of the
country's Armed Forces personnel, weapons, ammunition, or military
equipment, Trend reports.
This is reflected in a new Article 614-1, which is proposed to
be added to the Code of Administrative Offenses.
It was submitted for discussion at the Human Rights Committee of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) and recommended for
consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani
Parliament.
According to the draft, administrative arrest for a period of 10
days to 1 month will be applied for dissemination of information on
the deployment or movement of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel,
weapons, ammunition, or military equipment in the mass media,
including on the information resource on the Internet, by
servicemen or conscripts. The effect of the above-mentioned article
does not apply to cases of dissemination of this information by
state bodies (institutions).
This punishment shall be applied if the above-mentioned act does
not entail criminal liability in accordance with the relevant
articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107583004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.