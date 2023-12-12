               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Death Of Peacekeeper In Azerbaijan's Karabakh


12/12/2023 3:12:23 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11, a Russian peacekeeping contingent APC-82 drove off a mountain road, killing one serviceman and injuring two others, Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The injured peacekeepers received the essential medical attention thanks to the Azerbaijani side's participation. The injured personnel were flown to an in-patient medical facility by the Russian peacekeeping contingent's air transport," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107583003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search