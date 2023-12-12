Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Death Of Peacekeeper In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11,
a Russian peacekeeping contingent APC-82 drove off a mountain road,
killing one serviceman and injuring two others, Russian Defense
Ministry said, Trend reports.
"The injured peacekeepers received the essential medical
attention thanks to the Azerbaijani side's participation. The
injured personnel were flown to an in-patient medical facility by
the Russian peacekeeping contingent's air transport," the Russian
Defense Ministry said.
