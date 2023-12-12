TEKNOFEST 2024 To Be Held In Adana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. TEKNOFEST 2024 will be held in the Turkish city of Adana, Baykar's Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

Bayraktar chose Adana to host the world's largest aviation, space and technology festival.

He said that detailed information will be published on the social networks of the TEKNOFEST festival.