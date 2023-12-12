Future Electronics Hosts Mental Health Training For MADC Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) December 12, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has kicked off the annual food and toy drive at the company's global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.



On Friday, December 1st, 2023, Future Electronics began collecting donations for the West Island Mission (Mission De L'Ouest de L'Île). Employees are invited to consult the Mission's“wish list” and bring their non-perishables and toy donations to the cafeteria.



The drive will run until the 20th of December. It is always a wonderful sight to see the collection of donations grow throughout the month, knowing the food and toys may bring happiness to those less fortunate.



An online portal has also been set up for employees who would like to make a monetary donation to the West Island Mission. Future Electronics will be matching all donations. A Holiday Raffle will run from the 11th to the 18th of December with all proceeds going to the charitable organization.



The donation drive is one of many events in Future Electronics' Spirit of the Holidays initiative. Throughout December, the company will be hosting a series of fun moments to give back to employees and gather food, toys, and monetary donations for those less fortunate.



Future Electronics deeply values giving back to the community at large and is delighted to be hosting the holiday food and toy drive another year. The company is proud of its employees' contribution and enthusiasm in this and all endeavours as part of the Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics