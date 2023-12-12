First Finalists For The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 Revealed

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

FIFA ( )

has announced the finalists in the women's and men's goalkeeper categories; Winners will be crowned on Monday 15 January 2024 in London, England; More finalists will be announced soon as the final FIFA tournament of a successful 2023 – the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 – continues in Jeddah.

FIFA has announced the finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper awards for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):



Mackenzie Arnold (Australia / West Ham United FC)

Catalina Coll (Spain / FC Barcelona) Mary Earps (England / Manchester United)

The finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):



Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF) Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)

These two awards are bestowed upon the outstanding goalkeepers in women's and men's football as selected by an international jury comprising of four groups: women's/men's national team coaches (one per team), women's/men's national team captains (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team, and fans from all over the world registered on FIFA. The full voting and award process are detailed in the Rules of Allocation

Insights into the outstanding performances of Arnold, Coll, and Earps throughout the qualifying period can be accessed here

FIFA will announce more finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 soon. These announcements will include the finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach, The Best FIFA Men's Coach, The Best FIFA Women's Player, The Best FIFA Men's Player, and the FIFA Puskás Award.

All the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 will be crowned at a special ceremony on Monday 15 January 2024 in London, England

( ). Next month's ceremony will mark the third time that FIFA has held The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, after the 2017 and 2018 award ceremonies were staged in the city.

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023, fans can visit FIFA. Fans can also join the discussion about who should win the Awards by using the hashtag # TheBest.

