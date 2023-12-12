Arab League: AI Opens New Horizons In Various Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab League called on Tuesday to improve the way we deal with artificial intelligence (AI) through a human and ethical approach to it in various practices, which will pave the way to "open new horizons" in various fields.

This came during Minister Plenipotentiary Nada Al-Agizy's speech during the Arab League's 'Modern Applications of Artificial Intelligence and their Role in Accelerating the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in the Arab Region' virtual workshop.

Al-Agizy added that AI is the new humanity frontier and crossing it can lead to a new form of human civilization, pointing that it will not replace human intelligence, "but it must be ensured that it is developed" on the basis of values and ethics.

She added that AI can open opportunities to achieve 2030's sustainable development goals, noting that it provides innovative solutions, improves risk assessment and faster knowledge sharing.

She also added that the workshop will discuss AI's benefits on smart sustainable tourism, digitalization, and smart sustainable cities in light of AI's modern trends and its role in achieving sustainable development goals.

She highlighted the private sector role as a major partner in achieving sustainable development goals, calling for enhancing ways of cooperation with partners concerned with sustainable development.

Al-Agizy stressed the importance of providing the necessary support to the Arab Digital Platform for Sustainable Development as it includes representatives of Arab countries and specialized Arab organizations, in addition to leading scientific bodies in the Arab region.

Twelve Arab countries and 12 specialized Arab organizations participates in the workshop to discuss and implement the four main axes of the 13th meeting of the Arab Committee, the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals as well as the decision of the Economic and Social Council. (end)

fs







MENAFN12122023000071011013ID1107582976