Nat'l Assembly Amends Public Tenders Law Removing Local Agents Condition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly approved in the first and second deliberations during its regular session on Tuesday amending commerce laws regarding public tenders and removal of the local franchisee condition.

Of total of attendees, 57 members of parliament voted in favor of the amendment while only one voted in opposition.

The modification eliminates condition of a local agent, setting out to create equal opportunities, stimulate competition and infuse market with better products and services while also managing prices.

National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun adjourned the session to continue tomorrow Wednesday. (end)

