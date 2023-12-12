Qatari Amir, Indonesian Pres. Tackles Unrest In Gaza, Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, in addition to issues of common interest, especially developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that the exchange occurred during a phone call Sheikh Tamim received from the Indonesian president.

The statement added, the two sides also delved into issues of mutual interests and the latest regional and international development. (end)

