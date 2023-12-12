Japan, US Defense Ministers Vow Closer Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday discussed the situation of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and vowed to work together to ensure maritime security and peace and stability in the international community, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

During their telephone conversation, Kihara and Austin also agreed to accelerate the Japan-US-South Korea security cooperation initiatives which were affirmed at the historic Camp David Summit in August and their trilateral ministers meeting last month, the ministry said in press release.

The two ministers welcomed the deepening of substantial discussions on extended deterrence between the two countries, including bilateral Extended Deterrence Dialogue this month, and agreed to continue to hold in-depth discussions on extended deterrence.

In addition, Kihara and Austin affirmed that they will continue to closely collaborate and work on further strengthening alliance deterrence and capabilities to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, Kihara offered his condolences for the eight airmen who lost their lives in the US Air Force CV-22 Osprey crash off the coast of southwestern Japan last month, as well as their family members.

The minister also requested the US side to confirm flight safety of the Japan-deployed V-22 Osprey aircraft before resuming flight operations and to share information about the incident and safety measures.

For his part, Austin reaffirmed that the safety of US service members and Japanese communities is a top priority for the Department of Defense, according to the ministry.

The two defense chiefs also shared their recognition that flight safety is the top priority regarding future flight operations of the V-22s, and reconfirmed that they will continue to work closely together in addressing this matter.

The US military said last week that it has grounded its entire fleet of Ospreys worldwide, as preliminary information indicated a potential materiel failure caused the mishap. (end)

