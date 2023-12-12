Biden: Israel Starting To Lose Support Over Indiscriminate Bombing Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden stated Tuesday that Israel is starting to lose support around the world over its indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip.

In remarks at a Democratic donors rally in Washington, Biden suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has to strengthen and change" his government to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu had a "tough decision to make", he affirmed, noting that the current government is "the most conservative government in Israel's history".

He regretted that the Israeli government "doesn't want a two-state solution." (end)

