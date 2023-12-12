France Rejects Forced Displacement Of Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- France on Tuesday announced its objection to any "forced displacement" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to reporters, Spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry Anne-Claire Legendre said international humanitarian law bans any forced displacement of population so France is opposed to any transfer of Palestinians from the Palestinian territory.

She quoted French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna as having recently warned that eviction of Palestinians from their lands would have humanitarian consequences.

She reiterated her country's support for the aspirations of the Palestinian people, mainly including an independent state, vowing that Paris would keep doing its best to put the two-state solution in place. (end)

