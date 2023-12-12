Gov't Media Policy Ensures Citizens' Access To Information, Says Comms Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, reaffirmed that the government's media policy is eager to give citizens accurate information and the finest services possible.Mubaideen spoke at a panel discussion on "Media Policies in Jordan," hosted on Tuesday by the Faculty of Mass Communication at the University of Petra, and said that the Ministry of Government Communications received the results of the Economic and Social Council's dialogue with the relevant partners on the general policy for media and government communication prepared by the Ministry, "which is under study and will be announced during the coming period."He explained that this policy is divided into eight axes: public communication, media, media legislation, media outlets, social media, political modernization, economic and administrative modernization, reporting on media freedoms, and development media.He noted that this policy is based on the Jordanian Constitution, the royal vision for the media, and the Royal Commission to Modernize the Political System's document.He emphasized the importance of universities, particularly media schools, in the overall policy of media and government communication by encouraging students to participate in party life and voice their thoughts in accordance with the political modernization system and endorsing the 2022 legislation on governing student party activities in higher education institutions, allowing university students to engage in party work within universities and colleges.During the meeting, the Minister of Government Communications urged students from the Faculty of Mass Communication to arm themselves with knowledge and acquire professional skills so that they may enter the labor market with preparedness and efficiency.Minister Mubaideen listened to the students' comments and questions about a variety of local and Arab topics, including the Gaza war and the Jordanian media landscape.The students emphasized the significance of endorsing His Majesty King Abdullah stance, which advocates for ending the conflict in Gaza, averting the expulsion of Gazans, and permitting the ongoing supply of relief and humanitarian supplies to the Strip's populace.They emphasized the importance of dealing with digital media and fighting rumors that seek to impact the social fabric.They underscored the importance of revising regulations governing media activity, such as the Jordan Press Association (JPA) law, and allowing graduates of media colleges to join it.