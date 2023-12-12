Jones Day Names 51 New Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 51 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2024.
"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.
The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website . The list follows:
Catherine E. Arney , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New York
Sarah Batley , Global Disputes, London
Joseph J. Boylan , State Attorney General Enforcement Investigations & Litigation, Los Angeles
Richard M. Brodsky , Business & Tort Litigation, Detroit
Katie Brown , Corporate, London
Caitlin K. Cahow , Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Atlanta & Chicago
Daniel Chaney , Global Disputes, Perth
Zhaoxia Chen , Corporate, Düsseldorf
Benjamin Chouka , Corporate, Irvine
Diana Y. Defino , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Pittsburgh
Kyle A. Diamantas , Health Care & Life Sciences, Miami & Washington
Benjamin L. Ellison , Business & Tort Litigation, Minneapolis
David J. Feder , Issues & Appeals, Los Angeles
James Fidler , Global Disputes, London & Singapore
Brian R. Grady , Corporate, Cleveland
Kenneth M. Grose , Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
Brian K. Grube , Antitrust & Competition Law, Cleveland
Jonathan D. Guynn , Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
Christopher A. Hall , Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago
Odeshoo Hasdoo , Antitrust & Competition Law, Chicago
Lillian He , Global Disputes, Shanghai
Deborah R. Huerta , Real Estate, Chicago
Yury Kalish , Intellectual Property, Washington
Anne Kerneur , Corporate, Paris
Michael W. Kobb , Financial Markets, New York
Dustin M. Koenig , Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
Guillermo E. Larrea , Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection,
Mexico City
Enrique A. Lemus , Labor & Employment, Dallas
Brinton Lucas , Issues & Appeals, Washington
Mohamed Mahjoubi , Energy, Dubai
Aaron S. Markel , Labor & Employment, Detroit
John J. Nogueras , Financial Markets, New York
Giuseppina Pagano , Financial Markets, Milan
Claire Pauly , Global Disputes, Paris
Flavia Poujade , Real Estate, Paris
Blanca Puyol Martínez-Ferrando , Corporate, Madrid
Justin T. Roland , Corporate, New York
Matthew Rubenstein , Issues & Appeals, Minneapolis
Jason P. Samblanet , Financial Markets, Cleveland
Natalia Sauszyn , Financial Markets, Paris
Emily Brandes Sawers , Corporate, Minneapolis
James R. Saywell , Issues & Appeals, Cleveland
David Schindelheim , Corporate, Cleveland
Krunal P. Shah , Financial Markets, Atlanta
Thomas L. Short , Financial Markets, Atlanta
Brian W. Sullivan , Financial Markets, Pittsburgh
Joseph C. Van Asten , Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
Geoffroy van de Walle , Antitrust & Competition Law, Brussels
Caroline O. Van Wagoner , Business & Tort Litigation, San Diego
L. Matthew Waterhouse , Tax, New York
Robert A. Watts , Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Atlanta
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
