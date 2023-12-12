Jones Day Names 51 New Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 51 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2024.

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

The list follows:

Catherine E. Arney , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New YorkSarah Batley , Global Disputes, LondonJoseph J. Boylan , State Attorney General Enforcement Investigations & Litigation, Los AngelesRichard M. Brodsky , Business & Tort Litigation, DetroitKatie Brown , Corporate, LondonCaitlin K. Cahow , Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Atlanta & ChicagoDaniel Chaney , Global Disputes, PerthZhaoxia Chen , Corporate, DüsseldorfBenjamin Chouka , Corporate, IrvineDiana Y. Defino , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, PittsburghKyle A. Diamantas , Health Care & Life Sciences, Miami & WashingtonBenjamin L. Ellison , Business & Tort Litigation, MinneapolisDavid J. Feder , Issues & Appeals, Los AngelesJames Fidler , Global Disputes, London & SingaporeBrian R. Grady , Corporate, ClevelandKenneth M. Grose , Business & Tort Litigation, ColumbusBrian K. Grube , Antitrust & Competition Law, ClevelandJonathan D. Guynn , Business & Tort Litigation, DallasChristopher A. Hall , Business & Tort Litigation, ChicagoOdeshoo Hasdoo , Antitrust & Competition Law, ChicagoLillian He , Global Disputes, ShanghaiDeborah R. Huerta , Real Estate, ChicagoYury Kalish , Intellectual Property, WashingtonAnne Kerneur , Corporate, ParisMichael W. Kobb , Financial Markets, New YorkDustin M. Koenig , Business & Tort Litigation, ColumbusGuillermo E. Larrea , Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection,Mexico CityEnrique A. Lemus , Labor & Employment, DallasBrinton Lucas , Issues & Appeals, WashingtonMohamed Mahjoubi , Energy, DubaiAaron S. Markel , Labor & Employment, DetroitJohn J. Nogueras , Financial Markets, New YorkGiuseppina Pagano , Financial Markets, MilanClaire Pauly , Global Disputes, ParisFlavia Poujade , Real Estate, ParisBlanca Puyol Martínez-Ferrando , Corporate, MadridJustin T. Roland , Corporate, New YorkMatthew Rubenstein , Issues & Appeals, MinneapolisJason P. Samblanet , Financial Markets, ClevelandNatalia Sauszyn , Financial Markets, ParisEmily Brandes Sawers , Corporate, MinneapolisJames R. Saywell , Issues & Appeals, ClevelandDavid Schindelheim , Corporate, ClevelandKrunal P. Shah , Financial Markets, AtlantaThomas L. Short , Financial Markets, AtlantaBrian W. Sullivan , Financial Markets, PittsburghJoseph C. Van Asten , Business & Tort Litigation, DallasGeoffroy van de Walle , Antitrust & Competition Law, BrusselsCaroline O. Van Wagoner , Business & Tort Litigation, San DiegoL. Matthew Waterhouse , Tax, New YorkRobert A. Watts , Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Atlanta

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

